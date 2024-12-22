Country Men and Women,  these are unusual, difficult times and require unusual, new approaches- Dr Fred M’membe

Country Men and Women, these are unusual, difficult times and require unusual, new approaches.





Our country is in a crisis. But a crisis is not only supposed to mean a situation in which things get worse and worse. It means a crossroads, a time for decisions – in this case, about which way we want our society, our politics, and our economy to go. This is where progressives, revolutionaries, and true democrats, in all their diversities and complexities, could have a role to play in constructing a future.





We need to seek new ideas and formulas and admit that we are able to organise our lives and destinies in a more rational and humane manner.





New ideas to prepare the people for the future are needed. We must start building awareness. A new and complex era as this one requires principles more than ever. It requires a lot more awareness, and that awareness will be built by adding together the awareness of what is happening and the awareness of what is going to happen.

It has to be built by adding together more than just one revolutionary thought and the best ethical and humane ideas of more than one religion, of all authentic religions, the sum total of the preaching of many political thinkers, of many schools and of many religions.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party