Country music icon Toby Keith passes away at 62

Country music legend Toby Keith has sadly passed away at the age of 62, as confirmed by a statement released on his official website. Keith had been battling stomach cancer, a struggle he described as “debilitating.”

The statement praised Keith for his courageous fight against the illness, noting that he faced his battle with grace and dignity.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Keith produced numerous hits that resonated with millions of fans, including chart-toppers like “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Made in America.” He leaves behind his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children.

Despite his health challenges, Keith remained resilient, undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery in his fight against cancer.

He expressed a sense of acceptance, stating he was “comfortable with whatever happened” regarding his illness.

Hailing from Oklahoma, Keith initially worked in the oil fields and pursued a career as a semi-professional American football player before finding success as a musician in the 1990s.

His debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” released in 1993, soared to the top of the charts, romanticizing the cowboy lifestyle with nods to singing cowboys Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.

Subsequent albums, including “Blue Moon,” “Pull My Chain,” and “Unleashed,” further solidified Keith’s status as a country music icon.

Known for his patriotic themes, Keith’s music often celebrated American values, though he faced controversy with songs like “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (The Angry American),” released shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Criticized for its perceived chauvinistic lyrics, the song sparked a feud with fellow country artists, the Dixie Chicks, which eventually subsided as Keith emphasized the importance of unity during difficult times.

Throughout his career, Keith performed at events for several US presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. In 2021, former President Trump awarded Keith the National Medal of the Arts, recognizing his significant contributions to American culture and music.