Couple celebrate wedding in the nud£ with bridesmaids and groomsmen in their birthday suit (See Photos)

A newlywed couple, Brazilian influencer Luiza Marcato and her Spanish husband, Máximo García, are facing criticism for posing nude with their groomsmen and bridesmaids at their wedding.

After a traditional ceremony in São Paulo, they held a non-traditional, nude party with friends from the adult film industry at García’s home.

The couple defended their choice, emphasizing their lifestyle and connection to the adult entertainment world.

Despite the backlash, García dismissed the negativity, stating they were happy, earning well, and staying true to themselves.

See photos below…