COUPLE HACKED OVER WITCHCRAFT SUSPICIONS

A 72-year-old man of Mafinga in Muchinga Province has been hacked together with his wife, allegedly by six members of the same family who have been accusing the man of practising witchcraft.

In Mafinga, Samson Kaonga, of KalyamaniR village, was on Sunday around 18:30 hours hacked together with his wife, Ketness Nachinga, who at 30 is 42 years younger than him.

It is reported that Mr Kaonga was at home with his wife and children when the six suspects went to his house and informed them that they were not wanted in the village.

“The assailants descended on the couple and started hacking them using machetes.

ZDM