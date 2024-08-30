Couple roll into river while having s333x in car

A couple “getting busy” in their car nearly ended in tragedy after their SUV rolled into a Philadelphia river in the middle of the night while they were in the backseat.

The lovebirds were having sex in a 2020 Range Rover near the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, when one of their limbs bumped into the SUV’s gear stick, police told NBC10.

Moments later, the Range Rover tumbled over the edge and sank into the water, about two miles from Philadelphia City Hall.

The unidentified couple jumped out of the SUV before the vehicle hit the water and plummeted beneath the surface, police told the outlet.

Neither was injured during the incident.

Police told NBC10 they suspect the couple were “getting busy” when the freak mishap occurred.

The Range Rover was lifted out of the river around 9 a.m., the outlet reported.

Couple accidentally roll into river while having s�x in car

Law enforcement shared that no charges are pending against the couple.