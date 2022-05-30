A Bulawayo couple has sought relationship assistance after the wife returned to s3x work, a profession she had quit to live in with her partner.

The duo met when the woman from North End in Bulawayo, Anele Ncube was still in prostitution and they now have a three-year-old child.

But things have turned for the worse and the couple has had to seek outside assistance as Ncube says feels that Malvern is absent most of the time. She said:

When I met my live-in-partner, I was a hooker.

I had quit my job with a local deli and began selling my body to the highest bidder in town.

While working at a local club which has high-class clients, I sort of became this one guy’s regular and we got close.

He then asked me to move in with him and stop prostitution, but I insisted that he must show his commitment to me first.

And to prove his commitment to me, he paid three months’ rentals for me for a full house and we became a couple.

A few months later I fell pregnant and we now have a three-year-old daughter together.

Ncube told The Sunday News that she began losing interest in her “matrimonial” bed and this was made worse because of Malvern’s absence on some days since he is married.

She started frequenting the clubs again and began hooking up with men she met at clubs and parties she attended.

Eventually, she decided to charge these men for s3x, just as she did when she decided to quit her job to become a s3x worker.

Malvern soon found out what was going on and after he spoke to her, they agreed to try some ways to save their union.