COURT ACQUITS 81 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING IN 68 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA

By Darius Choonya



An 81-year-old man of Kavuma Compound in Lusaka’s Waterfalls area has been acquitted for allegedly trafficking in 68 grams of Marijuana.



In this matter, allegations are that on November 26 last year, Mr. Tie Mwape trafficked in 68 grams of marijuana, a herbal product of cannabis sativa without lawful authority.( Diamond TV Zambia )