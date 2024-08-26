COURT ACQUITS CHINESE NATIONAL WHO WAS CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER



The Lusaka High Court has discharged and acquitted SHI YAMING a Chinese national who was charged with manslaughter.



YAMING was facing one count of manslaughter on allegation that his 10 dogs killed one of his employees’ 13 year old daughter.



When the matter came up for ruling on case to answer, Judge EGISPO MWANSA said the prosecution through its witnesses had not adduced enough evidence to prove that the accused was guilty of manslaughter.



Judge MWANSA had ruled that even though circumstances indicated that the death was caused by dogs, evidence from the nine prosecution witnesses did not show that anyone saw the dogs kill the 13-year-old.



He further said the witnesses presented conflicting evidence on who owned the dogs between the accused and his father.



CREDIT: ZNBC