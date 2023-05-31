Court Acquits UPPZ President Charles Chanda Of 127 Counts Of Obtaining Money By False Pretenses

COURT ACQUITS UPPZ PRESIDENT CHARLES CHANDA

Lusaka Magistrates Court has acquitted leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, Charles Chanda of 127 counts of obtaining Money by false pretenses.

Mr. Chanda was arrested by police in 2019 for allegedly swindling people millions of Kwacha on the pretext that he had land for sale when in fact not.

When the matter came up for judgement before magistrate Alice Walusiku, the court found that the state did not adduce sufficient evidence to have Mr. Chanda convicted.

In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Chanda says having been vindicated, he will continue empowering Zambians through the provision of land.

By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV