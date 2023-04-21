COURT ADJOURNS DEFILEMENT CASE OF FEMALE FOOTBALLER BY STEPFATHER AND BROTHER

THE Choma Magistrate Court has adjourned to 8th May 2023 the matter in which a 15-year-old female footballer was allegedly defiled by her stepfather, stepbrother and uncle.

In this matter, 55-year-old Joseph Bwalya and his 20-year-old son Ben Bwalya stand charged with defilement on a child contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In the first count, the stepfather to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st December 2022 and 31st January 2023 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16

And in the second count, the stepbrother to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st and 31st July 2022 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for the continuation of trial before Magistrate Ethel Phiri, the state prosecutor told the court that the witnesses were not available as others are out of town.

Phiri then adjourned the matter to 8th May 2023 for the continuation of trial and asked the state prosecutor to come with the witnesses on that date.

The stepfather to the victim is currently out on bail while the son is still in police custody till he meets bail conditions.