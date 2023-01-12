COURT ALLOWS WOMAN TO WITHDRAW ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST CO-WIFE

A woman of Monze’s Upuluka Village has withdrawn assault charges against her co-wife, saying they are sharing the same husband and must learn to live in harmony.

Appearing before the Monze Subordinate Court was 32-year-old farmer, Twaambo Hamapobwe, also of Upuluka Village, who is alleged to have assaulted Caroline Hamukanka.

Hamapobwe is said to have committed the offence on 29th November, 2022, thereby occasioning Hamukanka actual bodily harm.

Details of the assault were not unveiled as Hamukanka withdrew charges before the Court could commence trial.

And speaking when she appealed to withdraw the charges, Hamukanka said she and Hamapobwe have forgiven each other and want to reconcile.

The State had no objection to the appeal and thus Magistrate Valentine Mukuka withdrew the charges.

Hamukanka and Hamapobwe shook hands before they left the court room.