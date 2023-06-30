Court Arrests Munir Zulu For Failing To Produce Kaizer Zulu After He Signed For Him As Surety

COURT ARRESTS KAIZER ZULU FOR FAILING TO PRODUCE KAIZAR ZULU AFTER HE SIGNED FOR HIM AS SURETY

LUMEZI member of parliament Munir Zulu has been slapped with another bench warrant by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

On Tuesday Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili issued a warrant of arrest against Zulu for absconding court in a matter he is charged with libel for accusing two government ministers of engaging in corruption.

However, this time around, the order of arrest is not as a result of Zulu’s absenteeism but for failing to meet his obligations as Kaizer Zulu’s surety by ensuring he attends court.

Early this month principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyiya issued a warrant of arrest against Zulu for absconding Court and delaying his defence in a matter were he is accused of breaching immigration rules.

On May 9, Zulu was found with a case to answer for sneaking into the Country after he was caught masquerading as a diplomat in Kenya.

At the last sitting Zulu’s sureties Munir and Chilubi member of parliament Mulenga Fube asked the Court to give them more time to avail the accused before court and he was unwell.

The two produced results from a lab indicating that Kaizer had tested positive to COVID-19 but the same were not certified by a medical personnel.

Magistrate Munyiya gave the two sureties a benefit of doubt and directed that they avail Kaizer before court today at 09: 00 hours.

When the case was called neither the accused nor sureties were present to which magistrate Munyinya ordered that Munir and Fube be arrested for disregarding her orders.

Fube was arrested by police officers immediately they spotted him loitering the court premises and arraigned him before magistrate Munyiya after she concluded hearing all her cases.

Asked why he disregarded a Court order, Fube begged the Court to be liniment with him as he had no intentions of missing Court.

“On my way to Court I was called by the Vice chairperson of the committee I belong to over two things that pressured the committee to do a report, when I got there I was told they had organized a person to do it and I rushed back here,” he explained.

“Upon arrival I was told the case had been called already but I stayed around for three hours. I have made efforts to reach out to the accused ( Kaizer) whom I last met two days ago. I am not a medical doctor but when I met him, I found him in a deplorable state.”

He said since he was in touch with Kaizer the court should allow the latter to recover so that he can be availed before Court.

Magistrate Munyiya scolded Fube for giving preference to his personal issues and not court proceedings.

“I ordered that you come today at 9, You attached a lot of importance to what you went for and not these proceedings and disregarded my order. A court order binds everyone there are no exceptions,” she said.

She asked the law maker what actions should be taken against someone who disregards the law to which he responded that any person who does not follow court orders should face the consequences.

Magistrate Munyiya gave Fube a last chance to see to it that Kaizer attends court on June 5.

She extended the accused’s bench warrant and that of his surety Munir.

“You made promises to ensure the accused attends court. He was behind bars but because you promised to bring him to Court I released him. You are supposed to keep in touch with the arresting officer but you didn’t when you brought results from the lab you had contact with the accused,” said magistrate Munyiya.

“Don’t take this lightly it’s not like any other business I will give you a benefit of doubt. You are under obligation if you don’t bring the accused consequences will follow.”

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba J