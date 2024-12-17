COURT ASSERTS JURISDICTION OVER MUNIR ZULU’S DEFAMATION CASE



17th December, 2024



Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has dismissed an application by Munir Zulu, Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, questioning the court’s jurisdiction to adjudicate his defamation case. Zulu is accused of making defamatory remarks against Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Charles Milupi, and RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala.





Magistrate Chibwili’s ruling asserts that the court has the authority to hear and adjudicate the matter, despite Zulu’s claims that the incidents occurred within the precinct of the National Assembly. This decision is in line with the principles of jurisdiction, which dictate that a court must have the authority to hear and decide a case.





According to the court records, Zulu had submitted that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter because the alleged defamatory remarks were made within the National Assembly. However, Magistrate Chibwili disagreed, stating that the court has the power to hear and determine the case.





The case will now proceed, with Zulu facing charges of defamation. The ruling is a significant development in the case, which has sparked interest in the country’s legal and political circles.





Zulu’s lawyers have indicated that they will proceed with the case, while the prosecution is expected to present its evidence against the accused. The trial is set to continue in the coming days, with the court expected to deliver its verdict after hearing all the evidence.





The case has raised important questions about the limits of parliamentary privilege and the role of the courts in regulating the conduct of members of parliament. As the trial unfolds, many will be watching closely to see how the court navigates these complex issues.