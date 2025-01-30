COURT CONVICTS STUDENT FOR STEALING BABY



A student who was accused of stealing a threeday-old baby belonging to another woman last year at Ndola Teaching Hospital after losing her own through miscarriage has been convicted of child stealing by the magistrate.





Sofia Kabila, 29, of Chipulukusu township, was facing the charge of child stealing before the Ndola Magistrate’s Court.





She is said to have stolen the baby from Susan Kayambo, 32, a housewife, because she wanted to ‘replace’ the child she lost six months into her pregnancy due to a miscarriage.



Zambia Daily Mail