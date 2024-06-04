COURT DEMANDS PRESENTATION OF MUNIR ZULU

LUSAKA Resident Magistrate TREVOUR KASANDA has ordered that Lumezi Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU, must be presented before Court on Tuesday June 4,2024 for defence in a matter where he is charged with seditious practices.

Magistrate KASANDA made the order following the absence of Mr. ZULU in court today.

He demanded that Mr. ZULU must be accompanied by his sureties.

Mr. ZULU’s absence was due to his incarceration in police cells.

Mr. ZULU, together with others, has been slapped with fresh charges of hate speech, sedition, proposing tribal war and espionage.

Defence lawyer MACQUEEN ZAZA told Magistrate KASANDA that he had pursued the police for the release of Mr. ZULU for court appearance but to no avail.

Mr. ZAZA later applied for adjournment to step up efforts to present Mr. ZULU before the court.

Later, Magistrate KASANDA adjourned the matter to tomorrow, June 04, 2024.