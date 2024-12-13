Court denies Kambwili bail variation

By Agness Changala

The Kasama High Court has dismissed an application by Chishimba Kambwili to vary bail conditions pending appeal, on grounds that there is no recommendation from the medical doctors attending to him locally, that he should seek further treatment abroad.

The court also ruled that there was supporting evidence before it to show that he could not access medical attention locally.

This is in a case where Kambwili was in November 2023, convicted for expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt of person on account of tribe or place of origin by the Kasama magistrate Court.

He was sentenced to prison for five months with effect from the date of his conviction.