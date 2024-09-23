COURT DETAINS HUSBAND FOR LAUGHING UNCONTROLLABLY DURING HIS DIVORCE HEARING



A 48-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka West last Thursday laughed uncontrollably before the Matero Local Court after his wife listed all the reasons why she had sued him for divorce.



Disgusted by his behaviour in court, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, who noted that he had taken some alcohol before appearing before her, decided to detain him and he was only released after he sobered up later in the day.



This is in a matter in which 35-year-old Precious Shane of Change Compound sued Modest Kampamba, for divorce in the Matero Local Court.



When the case came up, Shane told Magistrate Mulenga that the couple had been on separation for one year and 11 months.



