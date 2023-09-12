Court finds Lubinda with case to answer in suspicious US$230,000 gift from Chinese

PF acting vice president Given Lubinda has has been found with a case to answer by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter where he is accused of illegally obtaining US$230,000 from a Chinese company and using part of the money to acquire land in Kingsland City.

Lubinda 59 of Plot no. 21841/M Hill view park Chalala is facing four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Allegations in the first count are that Lubinda on March 3,2018 received US$50,000 from China Africa Cotton Limited suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the second count Lubinda is on February 2,2019 alleged to have received US$100,000 from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company limited suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Lubinda is in the third cound alleged to have received US$80,000 on December 23,2019 from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company limited suspected to be proceeds of crime.

And in the fourth count it is alleged that Lubinda on March 15,2019 disposed of US$50,000 which was suspected to be dirty money to Sunshare Investment as part payment towards the purchase of a plot property no. C1,56 at Kingsland City in Lusaka.

Ruling on case to answer Magistrate Stanford Ngobolo indicated that the State had established a prima facie case against the accused and placed him on his defence.

Lubinda told the Court that he will give sworn evidence and will call six defense witnesses.

Magistrate Ngobola adjourned the matter to October 23 for opening of defense.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba