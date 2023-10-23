COURT FINDS PF CADRE FRANCIS MUCHEMWA WITH A CASE TO ANSWER

Patriotic Front Cadre, Francis Muchemwa, and his co-accused have been found with a case to answer on charges of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K 12 million.

Chief Resident Magistrate, Davies Chibwili, has since placed Mr. Muchemwa and others on their defense.

The Court has however, acquitted the accused people on charges of failure to comply with the provisions of the income tax act.

According to Mr. Chibwili, the state failed to adduce sufficient evidence to place the accused people on their defense.

Diamond TV