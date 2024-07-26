COURT FINES 16 CHINESE NATIONALS K20,000 EACH FOR WORKING WITHOUT A PERMIT



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and fined 16 Chinese nationals K20,000 each for engaging in paid employment without a permit.



Magistrate Anna Holland has ordered that the fine be paid forthwith in default of six months imprisonment. This follows after Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, in June convicted and sentenced 21 Chinese nationals and a Cameroonian national to seven years imprisonment and a fine of K90,000 each for cyber related crimes.



Magistrate Munyinya also sentenced Li Xianlin, who was the mastermind, to an additional four years imprisonment as well as an additional K50,000 fine for his crimes.



The 16 were charged with the offence of engaging in paid employment without a permit Contrary to Section 54 read with 56(1) of the Laws of Zambia.



