COURT FINES HANDBAG-SMUGGLING CLEARING AGENT



A Clearing Agent of Ndola town has been fined K10,000 to be paid or face nine (9) months imprisonment if defaulted.



Alexander Mulilwa Zulu aged 33 of Ndola appeared before the Ndola Subordinate Court charged with one count of aiding at smuggling contrary to the Customs and Excise Act.



Facts of the case are that Alexander Mulilwa Zulu a Clearing Agent on dates unknown but between 20th November 2022 and 31st December 2022 in Ndola, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did smuggle a consignment of 20 cartons of used hand bags and 300 cartons of used clothing (salaula) in the Republic of Zambia with value for duty purposes amount of K676,051.20 thereby defrauding Government of the Republic of Zambia of revenue amount of K304,223.00.



The said convict declared to a Customs officer at Sakania border that the consignment was in transit through Zambia to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from Tanzania when infact not.



Alert Customs officers intercepted the truck and impounded it and, upon doing a physical inspection, discovered that the truck was not carrying any goods as the goods had been trans-shipped onto another truck in Ndola.



Further, the court ordered that the evaded taxes in the sum of K304,223.00 be paid to Zambia Revenue Authority failure to which the vessel that was employed in the commissioning of the offence shall be forfeited to the State.



The Zambia Revenue Authority would like to warn all Clearing Agents that those who are found committing tax offences will have their licenses revoked and be prosecuted. The Authority will only work with Clearing Agents who are law abiding.



Zambia Revenue Authority