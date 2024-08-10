Court foils convention by the Chabinga-led PF group



MAFINGA member of parliament Robert Chabinga will remain an acting president for the Patriotic Front, as the Lusaka High Court has thwarted an elective general conference which was slated for tomorrow where his captaincy would have been sealed off with members voting in his favor.







Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa and PF president has obtained an ex-parte restraining order against Chabinga from supplanting him as the party president.



Sampa had asked the court to stop party secretary general Morgan Ng’ona from holding a convention.



He said he would be prejudiced if the illegal convention is held and subsequently he is replaced as the leader of the party.



Judge Conceptor Zulu granted the ex-party order of injunction sought by Sampa stopping the elective conference.



“It is hereby ordered and directed that the plaintiff Morgan Ng’ona, by himself, his servants, agents, or howsoever described, be and is hereby restrained from holding any elective meeting, including the Extraordinary General Conference/ any meeting of this sort scheduled for the 11th of August, 2024,” she ordered



Judge Zulu also directed that no party will be awarded costs and that the matter will be heard inter-parte on August 26.



In this case Ng’ona has sued Sampa for dismissing him as secretary general of the party and dissolving the central committee.



He is also challenging the removal of Chabinga as leader of the opposition in parliament



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba August 9, 2024.