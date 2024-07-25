COURT HALTS DR KAABA’S DEFAMATORY ONSLAUGHT ON MUCHENDE



HIGH Court judge Situmbeko Chocho has hushed UNZA lecturer of law Dr O’Brien Kaaba from scandalizing Solicitor General Marshal Muchende with an injunction.



Muchende has obtained an Ex-parte order for interim injunction from the Court prohibiting Dr Kaaba from making false corruption accusations against him.



“It is hereby ordered and directed that Dr Kaaba, by himself, his servants, agents, or howsoever described, be and are hereby restrained from publishing, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcasted any statements, remarks, or allegations that directly or indirectly defame the character or reputation of Muchende,”the order read.



Judge Chocho ordered that the order is not limited to the words complained of by Muchende but the lecturer should not caused to be published any information in the media relating to Muchende until the matter is determined.



“This includes, but is not limited to specific statements identified in the plaintiffs affidavit

whether in written, audio, video, or digital formats, on social media, websites, blogs, newspapers, television, radio, or any other medium, pending the full and final determination of this matter.”



Judge Chocho has slated inter-parte hearing for August 15, at 15: 00 hours on whether to vacate or maintain the injunction.



In this case Muchende has sued Dr Kaaba for defamation for alleging that he solicits litigants to sue the government and pre-agree to settle matters by way of consent.



He is demanding damages from Dr Kaaba for smearing his character for implying that he is a corrupt Solicitor General.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba