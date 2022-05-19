COURT GIVES BOWMAN LUSAMBO HIS HOUSE,TELLS ACC TO HAND OVER IMMEDIATELY

The Court has handed back Bowman Lusambo’s house on grounds that it was irregularly seized

THE EXPLANATION BELOW

BOWMAN LUSAMBO TEMPORARILY GETS BACK HIS SEIZED AND FORFEIT DUPLEXES.

PROCEDURE IS VERY IMPORTANT. The investigation teams are learning it hard way.

As it stand, no case can go through with procedural impropriety. ACC and DEC can’t do things simultaneously because SEIZURE and FORFEIT are not same.

Forfeiture occurs when your rights to the seized property are permanently lost through a court order or judgment. Forfeiture occurs after seizure, and seizure does not always end in forfeiture.

The owner can continue leaving in a seized property until judgement of forfeit is passed by competent court.

ACC and DEC should quickly reorganize before these criminals turn their crimes commercial. It is not easy to solve a commercial crime.

RE-SEIZE AND FOLLOW PROCEDURE.