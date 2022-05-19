COURT GIVES BOWMAN LUSAMBO HIS HOUSE,TELLS ACC TO HAND OVER IMMEDIATELY
The Court has handed back Bowman Lusambo’s house on grounds that it was irregularly seized
BOWMAN LUSAMBO TEMPORARILY GETS BACK HIS SEIZED AND FORFEIT DUPLEXES.
PROCEDURE IS VERY IMPORTANT. The investigation teams are learning it hard way.
As it stand, no case can go through with procedural impropriety. ACC and DEC can’t do things simultaneously because SEIZURE and FORFEIT are not same.
Forfeiture occurs when your rights to the seized property are permanently lost through a court order or judgment. Forfeiture occurs after seizure, and seizure does not always end in forfeiture.
The owner can continue leaving in a seized property until judgement of forfeit is passed by competent court.
ACC and DEC should quickly reorganize before these criminals turn their crimes commercial. It is not easy to solve a commercial crime.
RE-SEIZE AND FOLLOW PROCEDURE.
Clearly, someone in ACC is helping PF thieves….sack the whole lot and start afresh!
The ACC is now based at state House.
Right at the door step of Hakainde. Is he that incompetent?
Surely my friend, how can you be happy ?
Yaba.
The praise singers will now claim Lusambo was given immunity during PF rule.
Just admit we voted for a conman with zero interest in fighting corruption.
Anyway, keep praising your ka small god.
2026 we purge ama rubbish.
You cannot blame us.
AM BEGINING TO WONDER, THIS FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION IS COSTLY AS IT IS NOT YIELDING RESULTS. THE BIG QUESTION IS ARE THESE INVESTIGATION NECESSARY. INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS
HH, it’s either this Indigo is telling the truth or boss you are sitting on a time bomb in your government. They is no way everything you do, be it your instructions, all your announcements fail to gain momentum in courts of law.
Honestly like for bowman, and this ex cop we all thought now we have a case to see corruption fight through the court process.
One interesting thing observed Mr president the culture of removing former loyalist of the past head had reasons to it, why have you maintained people that were calling for secured imprisonment.
Judges who by law new that you had not committed a treasonous act but yet still adjourned you next appearing for weeks, ain’t that enough reason to ask jcc to call that judge and question his intentions then, if is was law based or political.
Mr HH when the opposition talk we think its jealous now I personally am starting to wonder if thats what RB blockade for or its you type of government that we are yet to understand?
I am sincerely saddened by this out come of all the high profile cases that were active in courts of law and even after just a week ago when you had a press conference. Something is true not right here sir. We are running out of patience now, anxiety is now killing us on all fronts high cost of living, supposedly plunderers are all walking to freedom with large properties that does not much their incomes.
it’s clear there is just too much naivety and incompetence among this government. the problem is that the president and his people are too innocent and not streetwise. they led too comfortable lives such that they no idea on what is really obtaining on the ground and how the same investigators are conniving with the same suspects they arrested to defeat the justice process. the president must realize that he is not leading a clean government and bring on board experienced advisors that know how things work in the Zambia justice system.
You cannot blame us. But do we have qualified laywers to handle these cases?
Its becoming embarrassing every day. The looters are rejoicing and partying each day.
why is the president maintaining and allowing these incompetent institutions continue to embarrass him and his government through these unwarranted acquittals. Zambia has many competent and professional citizens to carry out these investigation to the satisfaction of the Zambian citizenry there is no need of maintaining these incompetent lot. it’s distracing to citizens to see known criminals getting away with such crimes when poor people are being convicted and sent to jail for flimsy crimes. may the president take a stand against the ongoing incompetence before embarking on any new cases that will end up cleaning the these criminals. this is just frustrating