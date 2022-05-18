YAKUMBUYO EARNS KAPIRI MAN 7 YEARS IN PRISON

By Scoop Reporter

THE Kapiri-Mposhi Magistrates’ court has convicted a 57 year old man to seven years for sodomy.

Evans Lukwesa of Soweto Northpark compound, a Tailor stood charged with one count for the said offence.

Lukwesa pleaded not guilty to the charge, when he earlier appeared before Magistrate Kasonga Mulilo on April 8, 2022.

Facts of the matter are that on unknown dates but between March and April 2022, Lukwesa was accused of indecent practice with a 16 year old boy who had gone to seek enlargement of his manhood.

In the process, Lukwesa then took advantage of the 16-year old victim by sodomizing him, contrary to section 158 sub-section 1 of the Penal code capter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In mitigation, Lukwesa begged the court to exercise lenience as he was a first offender.

And when passing judgement, Magistrate Mulilo said Lukwesa’s action was not convincing enough hence sentencing him to seven years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the date of arrest.