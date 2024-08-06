court has nullified the sale of 49 percent equity stake in Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has nullified the sale of 49 percent equity stake in Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines.

In the ruling on Monday, August 5, Judge Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, said the stake sold to Ethiopian Airlines is null and void after determining the issues in the suit.

Lewis-Allagoa also said the government’s plans to establish the national carrier, Nigeria Air, should be halted.

The case was brought against the FG by the registered trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and five other aviation industry stakeholders.

The five other stakeholders are Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited.

The defendants are Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Hadi Sirika, former minister of aviation, and Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation.

The plaintiffs had sought an order to nullify the entire bidding and selection process for the Nigeria Air project, as well as the approval and selection of Ethiopian Airlines by the defendants.

In 2023, the Ministry of Aviation, under Sirika, unveiled Nigeria Air, three days before the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.