Court Hears How Dog Was Used As A Messenger To Call Neighbors Wife In Case Of Adultery

DOG HELPS SIAVONGA MAN COMMIT ADULTERY

SIAVONGA Local Court has heard how a man of Gwena Islands used a dog as his messenger to call his neighbour’s wife whenever he wanted to have s*x with her.

The court heard that Richard Ndumba, 28, a farmer, used to have s*xual intercourse with his neighbour’s wife in the bathroom behind his house.

Titus Chidakwa, 36, a fisherman of Gwena Islands, said he caught Ndumba committing adultery with his wife, Estelle Hanzala, 25, at four different occasions behind his house.

Chidakwa married Hanzala in 2016 and has four children. Hanzala is pregnant with their fourth child although she was s*xually involved with another man.

Chidakwa told the court that on November 28, 2022, he found a K50 hidden in the washing basket where his wife kept dirty laundry for her and their children. “When I asked my wife, she told..