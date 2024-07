Court issues contempt proceedings against Kankoyo MP, Hon Heartson Mabeta.



The Lusaka High Court has granted leave to issue contempt proceedings against Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta.



Mabeta accused former Anti-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson, Musa Mwenye SC of soliciting for $3million in the ZCCM-IH matter against Vedanta and KCM.



He also accused Mwenye of threatening Judge Charles Kafunda.b



Musa Mwenye has applied that Mabeta be committed to prison for these contemtous outbursts and allegations.