Court jails Chibombo man for beating up colleague after he refused to buy him chibuku

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 55-year-old farmer from Chikumbi, Chibombo, for assaulting a colleague who refused to búy him chubuku.

In this case, Christopher Mafuleka was jointly charged with his 24-year-old son, Clinton, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Clinton admitted to the charge before Lusaka Magistrate Keegan Litia and was sentenced to 18 months of simple imprisonment.

According to the allegations, Mafuleka and Clinton assaulted Robby Mtonga on July 2, 2024, in Lusaka, causing him actual bodily harm. During the trial, the state called three witnesses, including Mtonga, 42, who is the complainant in the case.

Credit: News Diggers