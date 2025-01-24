Court jails violent pastor who beat neighbour over Chibuku



THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has jailed a self-styled pastor who beat the living hell out of his stingy neighbour who refused to buy him beer.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12D68CfePLk/?mibextid=oFDknk



Christopher Mafuleka, the self-proclaimed man of the cloth, stood alongside his son Clinton Mufuleka, 25, as they faced charges of assault.



Lusaka Magistrate Keegan Litiya delivered the verdict yesterday, finding the duo guilty of occasioning actual bodily harm to their victim, Robby Mtonga.







For those present during the judgement, the court’s decision marked a stunning fall from grace for Mafuleka, who had claimed to be a respected priest and administrator of his parents’ estates.



The events leading up to the assault unfolded on July 2, 2024, when Mtonga, a 45-year-old farmer, declined Mafuleka’s request to buy him beer.





Enraged, the pastor and his son pounced on Mtonga, unleashing a vicious beating that left him with a broken arm, swollen eye, and severe body pain.



Neighborhood watch members intervened, rescuing Mtonga from the clutches of his attackers. The arresting officer later confirmed the extent of Mtonga’s injuries, which included a fractured arm and significant bruising.





In a desperate bid to mitigate his sentence, Mafuleka pleaded for leniency, citing his position as a priest and his poor health.



However, Magistrate Litiya remained unmoved, condemning Mafuleka’s actions as “very serious” and “prevalent” in society.





“As a pastor, you are expected to uphold the highest moral standards,” Magistrate Litiya chastised. “Instead, you have demonstrated a volatile temper, particularly when under the influence of alcohol. Your actions have brought shame to your community and your profession.”





With that, the magistrate handed down the 18-month simple imprisonment sentence, leaving Mafuleka enough time to read the Bible and acquaint himself with right conduct of a pastor.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 24, 2025