COURT JAILS WOMAN WHO KILLED GARY NKOMBO’S NEPHEW AFTER PULLING HIS GENITALS

By Evans Liyali

A 46 year old woman of Nega Nega in Mazabuka District has been sentenced to Six years imprisonment for causing the death of her husband.

This in a matter where Exhildah Lungu stood charged with Manslaughter for causing the death of her husband, Ubinga Nkombo, nephew to Local Government Minister, Gary Nkombo.

The offence she stood charged with is contrary to Section 199 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that particulars of the offense are that on 13th August, 2020 around 21:00 hours, Nkombo went to his home in Nega Nega area in a drunken state which angered his wife.

The deceased is said to have angrily charged at the accused and in retaliation, the defendant grabbed his manhood and pushed him, an action that caused him to hit his head against the wall, later falling to the ground.

The defendant is then said to have kicked her husband on the chest, and in the process, he sustained a cut at the back of the head and swollen genitals.

The deceased was on 16th August, 2020 rushed to Nega Nega Clinic for treatment and he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

According to post- mortem results, the cause of death was found to be severe head and chest injuries due to blunt force trauma.

In delivering judgement, High Court Judge, Chilombo Bridget Maka sentenced Lungu to Six years simple imprisonment with effect from the date of arrest.