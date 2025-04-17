COURT OF APPEAL POSTPONES RULING AS MAHTANI CITIES HEALTH CONCERNS



In a significant turn of events, proceedings at the Court of Appeal were halted today when Dr. Rajan Mahtani, one of the leading figures in the controversial case involving Zambezi Portland Cement, was admitted to CFB Medical Center along Addis Ababa Road due to health issues.





Dr. Mahtani Lawyers cited a heart condition, prompting the court to postpone its ruling concerning his and his co-accused’s legal battles.



Dr. Mahtani, along with co-defendants Jimmy Kalunga and Phesto Musonda, is facing severe allegations of Contempt of Court stemming from incidents that occurred at Zambezi Portland Cement in 2021.



The charges arise from an alleged violent attempt to take over the plant, during which the defendants were accused of flouting existing court orders.



Today’s postponement adds to the tension surrounding the case, with the accused expressing growing fears regarding the possible outcome of the trial.



In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court had declared that Dr. Mahtani and his co-accused are not immune to prosecution on charges related to the alteration of false documents and forgery. This decision has heightened the stakes, as the trio now faces a court appearance scheduled for May 6, 2025.



The events at Zambezi Portland Cement have captured public attention, with implications reaching beyond the courtroom. Legal analysts suggest that the court’s response to these serious allegations could significantly affect corporate governance practices within Zambia and the judicial system’s credibility in handling such cases.



While Dr. Mahtani’s health concerns have temporarily stalled proceedings, the legal community is closely monitoring the situation. The focus now shifts to the medical evaluation of Dr. Mahtani and the potential implications for the upcoming court dates.



As developments unfold, both prosecution and defense teams are expected to prepare their arguments for what promises to be a pivotal session, where pivotal questions on legality, corporate ethics, and accountability will be rigorously examined.