COURT OF APPEAL SENTENCES 9 FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT OVER HAMAUNDU CHIEFTAINCY

The Court of Appeal in Lusaka has sentenced to 3 months imprisonment 9 residents of Hamaundu Chiefdom for Contempt of Court.

It is reported that the 9 convicted residents disregarded the court ruling and went ahead to choose another person as Chief Hamaundu when there is already a sitting Chief Hamaundu.

Among the 9 jailed, three have been given an option to pay K5, 000 each or serve 3 months jail sentence.

And Chief Hamaundu of Pemba District is happy with the judgment stating that people should learn to respect the laws of the country.

Chief Hamaundu explains that the sentencing of the 9 people is also serving as a warning to other subjects of other chiefdoms where there are succession disputes even when there is a right person to the throne.

Meanwhile Chief Hamaundu says since there are no more wrangles now, he calls on his subjects to unite so as to enhance the much needed development in the Chiefdom.