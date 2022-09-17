COURT OF APPEAL STOPS HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS TO DELIVER JUDGEMENT ON MALANJI/LUSAMBO CASE

The court of appeal has halted proceedings before the Lusaka high court were Former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo and his counterpart Former Kwacha Member of Parlaiment Joseph Malanji have petitioned the Electoral commission of Zambia.

According to an ex-parte order dated the 16th of September 2022, the court has ordered the immediate stay of the proceedings in which the duo are challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to reject their nomination papers on the 25th of August 2022.

The court has since set the 22nd of September 2022 for inter-parte hearing at 14hrs.

The attorney general and electoral commission of Zambia have cited Mr.Malanji and Lusambo has the respondents respectively.

Earlier, The Lusaka high court had reserved judgment to the 20th of September 2022 in the case the two have asked it to declare that they are eligible to re-contest in the by-elections in the respective Constituencies and that the court also orders ECZ hold fresh nominations to enable them participate.

As it stand, judgment will not take place on the 20th of this month, till the court of appeal determines the matter brought before it.