COURT OFFICIALS, A TARGET OF WITCHCRAFT REVEALS CHIEF JUSTICE

Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila has revealed that there have been rampant complaints of witchcraft targeting court officials in various parts of the country.

Speaking at an interactive session between the judiciary and traditional leaders, the Chief Justice revealed among other concerns local court magistrates and support staff being chased from their workstations by chiefs and headmen.

He has implored traditional leaders to stop interfering in the operation of the judiciary.

And Chief Mazimawe of the Ngoni speaking people says he is aware of the concerns raised by the Chief Justice and that the house of chiefs, with the judiciary, will find ways of addressing the said concerns.

Diamond TV