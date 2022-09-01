COURT ORDERS ANOTHER MEDICAL EXAMINATION ON NDOZO LODGE OWNER SICHAMBA

By Darius Choonya

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ordered that former President Edgar Lungu’s associate and proprietor of Ndozo Lodges Limited, Chrint Sichamba, undergoes another medical examination before taking plea.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Sichamba, wife Nambela and son, David, are accused of acquiring 140 properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Earlier, Mr. Sichamba had refused to take plea due to his illness.

Mr. Sichamba, through his lawyers, informed the court that he is unable to properly comprehend written or spoken language.

He also says he is unable to express himself in speech.