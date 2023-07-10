COURT ORDERS EMPLOYER TO PAY EMPLOYEE K2,000 FOR INSULTING HIM WHEN HE ENQUIRED ABOUT NAPSA CONTRIBUTIONS

AN employer has been ordered by Matero Local Court to pay his former worker K2,000 compensation for insults after the employee went to him to inquire about his NAPSA contribution.

Chisenga Musonda, who was not before the court but signed consent to judgment, was sued to court by Simbarashe Chenhura, who had demanded K75,000 in compensation.

However, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga said the money which the complainant was demanding was too huge and the court had no jurisdiction to order anyone to compensate someone with K75,000.

She instead ordered the defendant to compensate the plaintiff with K2,000 to be paid in two instalments.

In his statement, Chenhura said his boss injured his feelings after he insulted him when he went to inquire from him on why he was not remitting his NAPSA contributions.