COURT ORDERS JERVIS ZIMBA TO STOP HOLDING ZNFU PRESIDENCY



LUSAKA High Court has directed Jervis Zimba to immediately stop holding himself as Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president and halt performing duties of that office.





Judge Gaudentia Salasini has further ordered that the special ZNFU council meeting scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled, pending determination of a lawsuit against ZNFU.



This is according to an ex parte (one-sided) interim order of injunction granted to immediate past ZNFU vice-resident Joseph Mungandi.





Mr Mungandi, who is Kaoma District Farmers Association member, has sued Mr Zimba and ZNFU trustees Graham Mulders and Wilson Phiri.





He wants a declaration that Mr Zimba is unconstitutionally and illegally holding office and should be ordered to immediately step down and relinquish the position.





The plaintiff further wants an order that Mr Zimba does not qualify for future ZNFU elections.



ZDM