COURT ORDERS KATANGA TO FORFEIT TEN HIGHER BUSES
The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has ordered the forfeiture of a vast array of assets belonging to former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga. The ruling comes after a conviction-based forfeiture application was filed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), exposing Katanga’s involvement in a web of financial crimes.
The court’s decision has resulted in the forfeiture of an astounding 10 Higer Buses, valued at a staggering USD2,030,000.00, as well as a substantial cash holding of K1,522,005.00, all of which have been deemed to be proceeds of Katanga’s criminal activities.
The case against Katanga, which spanned the period from January 1, 2017, to June 6, 2022, alleges that the former deputy police chief had been involved in a series of illicit transactions, using her company, Chibeka Express Limited, as a front to conceal her ill-gotten gains.
The dramatic unfolding of this case has sent shockwaves through the Zambian political and law enforcement landscape, raising questions about the depth of corruption within the upper echelons of power. As the nation grapples with the fallout, the DEC has vowed to remain vigilant, ensuring that justice is served and that the country’s resources are protected from the clutches of the corrupt.
InfinityMediaHub #stayinformed
3rd July, 2024.
Picture for illustrative purposes only
This is a fitting closure to the Katanga saga. There is a conviction, a jail term and now restitution in the form of forfeiture of her properties to the state.
Amazingly, others are being treated with kid gloves by just forfeiting their ill gotten wealth. Why? Are they too hot to be sent to jail? They even have the audacity to challenge the forfeiture!
This is how perversive Mr. Lungu’s corruption was. The assistant Police Chief ending up in jail for corruption. Shameful indeed! And you expect the police not to be corrupt? Isabi ukubola litambila Ku mutwe.
What of lungu…when is he going to jail.
HH / UPND if there is no convictions on this man then you WILL be a one term government, mark my words…
KALABA FOR PRESIDENT
I feel sad for Charity Katanga and embarrassed as a Zambian that a lady who had held such a high office in a key law enforcement organisation has ended up this way. So who was corrupting her? It’s in her interest to spill the beans now, isn’t it? Over to you, Charity. Spill the beans, will you?