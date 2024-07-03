COURT ORDERS KATANGA TO FORFEIT TEN HIGHER BUSES

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has ordered the forfeiture of a vast array of assets belonging to former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga. The ruling comes after a conviction-based forfeiture application was filed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), exposing Katanga’s involvement in a web of financial crimes.

The court’s decision has resulted in the forfeiture of an astounding 10 Higer Buses, valued at a staggering USD2,030,000.00, as well as a substantial cash holding of K1,522,005.00, all of which have been deemed to be proceeds of Katanga’s criminal activities.

The case against Katanga, which spanned the period from January 1, 2017, to June 6, 2022, alleges that the former deputy police chief had been involved in a series of illicit transactions, using her company, Chibeka Express Limited, as a front to conceal her ill-gotten gains.

The dramatic unfolding of this case has sent shockwaves through the Zambian political and law enforcement landscape, raising questions about the depth of corruption within the upper echelons of power. As the nation grapples with the fallout, the DEC has vowed to remain vigilant, ensuring that justice is served and that the country’s resources are protected from the clutches of the corrupt.

3rd July, 2024.

