COURT ORDERS NKANA FOOTBALL CLUB TO PAY FOOTBALLER CHAILA K335,000

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has ordered Nkana Football Club to pay former Chipolopolo defensive midfielder, Misheck Chaila, over K 300,000 being the total sum for signing on fee, gratuity and bonuses.

The club had failed to pay him the said money after signing a two year-long contract on November 16, 2020.

In his legal suit, the footballer had submitted that from the contract executed by both parties, he was entitled to inter alia; a signing on fee of K 170,000, net salary of K 20,000 and bonus of K 3,000 among other entitlements which the club failed to pay.

He said efforts to resolve the matter amicably had proven difficult.

Months after his claim, the court has since entered Judgement in default of appearance and defence in favour of the footballer for the recovery of K170,000 being signing on fees, K25,170 being unpaid winning bonuses, K40,000 being gratuity payment due to the plaintiff and salary arrears from July ,2021 to December 2021, amounting to K100,000.