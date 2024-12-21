COURT ORDERS THE FORFEITURE OF FAITH MUSONDA’S PROPERTY



December 20, 2024



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ordered the forfeiture of FAITH MUSONDA’s properties worth thousands of dollars deemed to be proceeds of crime.





The court has also ordered the forfeiture of Ms. MUSONDA’s over five million KWACHA in form of government bonds, treasury bill and deposits in a named insurance company.





The verdict has been delivered by Economic and Financial Crimes Court Judges SUZEN WENJELANI, VINCENT SILOKA and IAN MABOLOBOLO.





The three judges have ruled that the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- has proved that Ms. MUSONDA possesses tainted properties amenable for non-conviction forfeiture.



This comes after ACC Investigations Officer FERGUSON KOMBE’s application in April 2024.





Mr. KOMBE claimed that investigations had proved that Ms. MUSONDA possesses properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.



However Ms. MUSONDA denied allegations that she possesses a 180,000 dollars property in LUSAKA’s Kingsland City deemed to be proceeds of crime.





Ms. MUSONDA submitted that the property in question is still owned by the seller as she allegedly had financial constraints to complete the transaction.



Meanwhile Ms MUSONDA contended that the money she earmarked to purchase the Kingsland City property are not proceeds of crime.





She justified her income earned through her commercial television stations that have been running for 24 years.





Ms . MUSONDA also submitted that she earned income from her managerial positions a few years ago, at ZNBC, South Africa Broadcasting Corporation-SABC, ZAMBIA Development Agency-ZDA.



