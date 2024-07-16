COURT PLACES FINDLAY ON DEFENCE OVER MULTIPLE PASSPORTS



LUSAKA Businessman Valden Findlay has been placed on his defense in a matter where he is accused of possessing several travel documents which he is alleged to have used interchangeably.



Lusaka principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya on ruling on case to answer said Findlay needs to explain himself for having flouted immigration laws.



“I have considered the evidence on record and it appears to me that the State has made out its case,”said magistrate Munyinya.



“I put the accused on his defence for the subject offences.”



Findlay is accused of posessing multiple travel permits when he acquired a Zambian passport number ZP021382 purporting that his other passport ZP013259 had gone missing, and having a fake entry endorsement stamp for Mwami immigration border in his passport number ZP032178.



He will open his defense on September 3.



Magistrate Munyinya also ordered the clerk of Court to release Findlay’s passport to enable him access medical care abroad.



Kalemba