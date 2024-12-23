Court places Munir Zulu on defense for ‘banning’ southerners from entering Eastern province



THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has found Independent Lumezi constituency member of parliament Munir Zulu with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with seditious practices.







The youthful and boisterous lawmaker is alleged to have declared the Eastern region as a danger zone for Southerners.



Magistrate Faidess Hamaundu has ruled that, there is sufficient evidence produced so far by the State warranting her to place him on his defense.





Zulu indicated that he will give sworn evidence and call 50 witnesses to save him from the deep legal waters.



In this caes, it is alleged that the parliamentarian between May 25 and May 27, 2024 accused President Hakainde Hichilema of instructing the Inspector general of police and the Minister of Home affairs and Internal Security to wipe him out together with others unknown, to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.





Zulu is alleged to have declared Eastern province a no go area for Southerners in attempts to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or different parts of a community.





The matter comes up on January 20, for opening of defense.



Kalemba December 23, 2024.