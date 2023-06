COURT PRAISES COP FOR TURNING DOWN K10,000 BRIBE

A POLICE officer who turned down a K10,000 bribe from a smuggler at Sakania border has been commended by Ndola Magistrates Court for executing his duty diligently.

However, the court has sentenced the Lusaka businessman who wanted to entice the officer to one year six months’ imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices.

Mbewe was accused of attempting to bribe Lungenda, a public officer based at Sakania Police Station, in 2019. He offered him a K10,000 bribe.

In October 2021, AntiCorruption Commission (ACC) arrested Mbewe for corruption.

Details of the offence are that a special operation was instituted at Sakania Border in Ndola by police from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit to curb smuggling of mealie meal to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

During an operation led by Mr Lungenda, 10 cyclists carrying bicycles laden with 129 bags of mealie meal heading into DRC were impounded.

The cyclists told the officers that the mealie meal belonged to Mbewe, who had hired them to smuggle the product into DRC.

Mbewe then offered K10,000 to the officers to release the bicycles, cyclists and bags of mealie meal.

However, Mr Lungenda turned down the money, which he handed over to his supervisor and later reported the suspected smuggler to ACC.

Delivering judgment after trial, chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili said the character of the officer and his colleagues must be commended.

“They executed their duty with integrity in circumstances where they would have chosen another route and benefited themselves,” he said. “They did not do so but instead surrendered what could have been ill-gotten wealth to their supervisor.”