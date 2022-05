COURT PROTECTS CHITOTELA FROM FURTUER PROSECUTION

The financial crimes court has set Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela free from any court litigation.

The court says the K100, 000 paid by Mr Chitotela to the Anti coruption commission was enough for him to be granted immunity from prosecution over alleged corruption involving a property in state Lodge.

Mr. Chitotela can now claim his mansion back