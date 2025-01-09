Court pushes judgement in Tayali’s mutiny case to January 30



THE Lusaka magistrate court has pushed judgment to January 30, 2025 in a matter where fugitive Facebook politician Chilufya Tayali is accused of inciting mutiny.





Tayali, leader of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP) is charged with one count of Mutiny, an offense that attracts a life imprisonment if found guilty, according to the Defence Act.



Precisely, section 36(b) of the Act states; A person on conviction be liable to suffer death or any other punishment provided by the Act.





In this matter, Tayali pleaded not guilty to inciting mutiny contrary to section 48 subsection A of the penal code chapter of the laws of Zambia.



The court found him with a case to answer in January 2024 and since then he has been missing court proceedings.



However, magistrate Kevin Soma ordered that the court shall deliver judgment even in his absence.





According to the record, Tayali between March 1 and April, 2022 on his Facebook page allegedly attempted to persuade or seduce members of the defense force to abandon their duty and allegiance to the President.



Tayali wrote on his Facebook page “I don’t remember advocating for the defense force, because they have always been paid on time, but now, they are calling on me to speak for them, it is shame. These guys keep our security, you can be frustrating them or trying their patience.”





When the matter came up for Judgment, magistrate Soma could not deliver it on grounds that he was indisposed.





Tayali has about four cases in different court rooms at the Lusaka magistrate court and has been missing the proceedings.



Kalemba January 9, 2024