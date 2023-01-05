COURT REFUSES TO DISSOLVE 47 YEAR OLD MARRIAGE

The Matero Local Court has refused to divorce a couple of George Compound, who have been married for 47 years.

This was in a matter in which 64-year-old, Mulepele Mwale, sued her husband, Kenny Mvula, aged 74, for divorce.

The plaintiff told the court that she has been married to Mvula for 47 years, and share one child together, who is aged 45.

The plaintiff told the court that she has tolerated her husband’s alcohol abuse for many years, and wanted peace of mind in her old age.

In defence, Mvula said he was frustrated because his wife left their matrimonial bedroom in 2019, on suspicion that he had extra marital affairs.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Mulenga refused to grant the plaintiff divorce, on grounds that the couple still loved each other.

( Diamond TV Zambia )