COURT REFUSES TO REFER KALULUSHI BROTHER’S INSULTS CASE TO HIGH COURT





LUSAKA Magistrates’ Court building

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has declined to refer a matter in which two Kalulushi brothers are accused of using insulting language against President Hakainde Hichilema to the High Court, saying there is nothing for the High Court to interpret.





Magistrate George Njobvu has ordered that trial will proceed before him following the plea of not guilty entered by Ernest Kaumba, 22, and Elijah Kaumba, 26.





The brothers, who are represented by Lusaka lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba, have since asked the court to transfer the case to Kalulushi, arguing that the offence was allegedly committed in Kalulushi and should be heard from there.





Magistrate Njobvu had previously granted Ernest and his older brother, Elijah, K5,000 bail each in their own recognisance.



News Diggers