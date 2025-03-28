COURT REJECTS APPEAL BY ROBERT CHAWINGA



Expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga applied for an Exparte Order dated 25th March to challenge the decision that has removed the stay to remove Morgan Ngona.





The Court also rejected the application for Chabinga to be joined to ghe case as he has no locus standi in the matter.

The matter has been set for 2nd April for inter-party hearing.





Matero MP, Miles Sampa removed Morgan Ngona as PF Secretary General, and removed Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Anghony Mumba as Opposition Whip.





Ngona obtained a stay of execution against the decision which was thrown out on Monday.