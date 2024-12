COURT REJECTS LUSAMBO’S ATTEMPT TO HALT CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS OVER CHAMBA VALLEY MANSION

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has denied former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s claim that he never took plea under the Economic and Financial Crimes rules for his charges related to a Chamba Valley mansion and incomplete flats.

The court found Lusambo’s argument to be frivolous and ordered him to continue his defense in January 2025.